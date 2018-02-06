Ad Blocker Detected

This $400 'Legless Jeans' Trend Will Really Just Make You Want To Die

FEBRUARY 6, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

With $400, you can pay a portion of rent, go on a vacation, buy concert tickets, or, apparently, get your own unique pair of legless, crotchless jeans. Wait, what?

You read that right, folks -- in one of the most bizarre and pointless fashion fads of 2018, Unravel Project is selling 'denim belts' for the ridiculous price of $405. Part of the streetwear brand's Resort 2018 collection, the accessory is used to create an appearance of a waist in oversized pieces. Sure, it makes for an interesting look, but definitely not one the average person can justify spending hundreds on.

"Designed to appear like it's been sliced from the top of your favorite jeans, this faded blue version has frayed edges and exposed pockets," the product description reads. "It looks even cooler with a slim leather strap over the top."

Twitter / portiagumedesa

(via Today)

Even if you do think it looks cool, you could just as easily replicate it with an old pair of jeans and some scissors at no cost. Seriously, though, who would ever spend that much money on a denim belt?!

