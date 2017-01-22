19 LEGO Jokes That Will Speak To You On A Spiritual Level

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

LEGO is a classic toy that so many of us grew up enjoying.

Brick by brick, I built houses and spaceships and anything I could imagine from the bucket of LEGOs in my grandparents' basement. Now, I love the adult-oriented kits and massive structures made out of one of my favorite childhood toys. And if you were anything like me as a kid, you'll love these LEGO jokes. The internet is great, isn't it?

1. "Today I learned that raspberries make great LEGO Afros." - @krisajenkins

2. "When you turn 100 and can't play with LEGOs anymore." - @drpepperhixon

3. "Seen at my doctor's office." - Bbypndabamboo

4. "This is how my son was sleeping. He may be immortal." - dreadpirateciv

5. "My wife rescued this guy from our vacuum." - kevlarbuns

7. "Congratulations, it's a LEGO!" -jponic

8. "Five-year-old's one-piece addition to my wife's LEGO set." - doctech

9. A company called Piwee actually made LEGO-proof slippers to protect your feet!

10. "I told my cousin he had LEGO man hair and he didn't understand, so I had to show him." - srgtyorkie

11. "My roommate blew candle wax all over the sink, so I took advantage of the situation." - wackjeber

12. "My friend told his kids they had to share the LEGO table, and this is the outcome." - anonymous

13. The comic Pictures In Boxes takes on the idea of rain in LEGO Land.

14. "LEGO Leia had a few drinks at the office party." -joecooool418

15. I Love Doodle explores a LEGO brick's wildest dreams.

16. Seems pretty personal to me!

17. Speaking of stepping on LEGOs...they might be plotting against us.

18. "LEGO man in a head pit." - anonymous

19. "Friend passed out last night at our little party. So, we made up some dialogue using LEGO men about a plot to dispose of his body." -mrpaincakes

