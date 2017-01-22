Ad Blocker Detected

19 LEGO Jokes That Will Speak To You On A Spiritual Level

JANUARY 22, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

LEGO is a classic toy that so many of us grew up enjoying.

Brick by brick, I built houses and spaceships and anything I could imagine from the bucket of LEGOs in my grandparents' basement. Now, I love the adult-oriented kits and massive structures made out of one of my favorite childhood toys. And if you were anything like me as a kid, you'll love these LEGO jokes. The internet is great, isn't it?

1. "Today I learned that raspberries make great LEGO Afros." - @krisajenkins

"Today I learned that raspberries make great LEGO Afros." - <a href="https://twitter.com/krisajenkins/status/710228939726315520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" target="_blank">@krisajenkins</a>

Twitter / @krisajenkins

2. "When you turn 100 and can't play with LEGOs anymore." - @drpepperhixon

"When you turn 100 and can't play with LEGOs anymore." - <a href="https://twitter.com/drpepperhixon/status/675417381900910592" target="_blank">@drpepperhixon</a>

Twitter / @drpepperhixon

3. "Seen at my doctor's office." - Bbypndabamboo

"Seen at my doctor's office." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/4txmda/seen_at_my_doctors_office/" target="_blank">Bbypndabamboo</a>

Reddit / Bbypndabamboo

4. "This is how my son was sleeping. He may be immortal." - dreadpirateciv

"This is how my son was sleeping. He may be immortal." - <a href="http://imgur.com/gallery/vMQKiOz" target="_blank">dreadpirateciv</a>

Imgur / dreadpirateciv

5. "My wife rescued this guy from our vacuum." - kevlarbuns

"My wife rescued this guy from our vacuum." - <a href="http://imgur.com/PiFEkvX" target="_blank">kevlarbuns</a>

Imgur / kevlarbuns

6. "Are you ready? #legofirewalkwithme" - @BullMoose

"Are you ready? #legofirewalkwithme" - <a href="https://twitter.com/BullMoose/status/478986047477780481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" target="_blank">@BullMoose</a>

Twitter / @BullMoose

7. "Congratulations, it's a LEGO!" -jponic

"Congratulations, it's a LEGO!" -<a href="http://imgur.com/gallery/UUNcT" target="_blank">jponic</a>

Imgur / jponic

8. "Five-year-old's one-piece addition to my wife's LEGO set." - doctech

"Five-year-old's one-piece addition to my wife's LEGO set." - <a href="http://imgur.com/p0pTN2u" target="_blank">doctech</a>

Imgur / doctech

9. A company called Piwee actually made LEGO-proof slippers to protect your feet!

A company called <a href="http://piwee.net/1-lego-chaussons-101115/" target="_blank">Piwee</a> actually made LEGO-proof slippers to protect your feet!

Piwee

10. "I told my cousin he had LEGO man hair and he didn't understand, so I had to show him." - srgtyorkie

"I told my cousin he had LEGO man hair and he didn't understand, so I had to show him." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/wlroy/i_told_my_cousin_he_had_lego_man_hair_and_he/" target="_blank">srgtyorkie</a>

Reddit / srgtyorkie

11. "My roommate blew candle wax all over the sink, so I took advantage of the situation." - wackjeber

"My roommate blew candle wax all over the sink, so I took advantage of the situation." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/292ij5/my_roommate_blew_candle_wax_all_over_the_sink_so/" target="_blank">wackjeber</a>

Reddit / wackjeber

12. "My friend told his kids they had to share the LEGO table, and this is the outcome." - anonymous

"My friend told his kids they had to share the LEGO table, and this is the outcome." - <a href="http://imgur.com/O4g6SVe" target="_blank">anonymous</a>

Imgur

13. The comic Pictures In Boxes takes on the idea of rain in LEGO Land.

The comic <a href="http://www.picturesinboxes.com/2014/03/25/lego-rain/" target="_blank">Pictures In Boxes</a> takes on the idea of rain in LEGO Land.

Pictures In Boxes

14. "LEGO Leia had a few drinks at the office party." -joecooool418

"LEGO Leia had a few drinks at the office party." -<a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/1x9tt7/lego_leia_had_a_few_drinks_at_the_office_party/" target="_blank">joecooool418</a>

Reddit / joecooool418

15. I Love Doodle explores a LEGO brick's wildest dreams.

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/ilovedoodle/photos/a.10154273456889785.1073741845.160176739784/10154273487609785/?type=3&amp;theater" target="_blank">I Love Doodle</a> explores a LEGO brick's wildest dreams.

Facebook / I Love Doodle

16. Seems pretty personal to me!

Seems <a href="http://anniebird.deviantart.com/art/I-Hope-You-Step-On-A-Lego-324524595" target="_blank">pretty personal</a> to me!

DeviantArt/ AnnieBird

17. Speaking of stepping on LEGOs...they might be plotting against us.

Speaking of stepping on LEGOs...they might be <a href="https://www.facebook.com/ilovedoodle/photos/a.10154273456889785.1073741845.160176739784/10154273494944785/?type=3&amp;theater" target="_blank">plotting against us</a>.

Facebook / I Love Doodle

18. "LEGO man in a head pit." - anonymous

"LEGO man in a head pit." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/lego/comments/2w25j1/lego_man_in_a_head_pit/" target="_blank">anonymous</a>

Reddit

19. "Friend passed out last night at our little party. So, we made up some dialogue using LEGO men about a plot to dispose of his body." -mrpaincakes

"Friend passed out last night at our little party. So, we made up some dialogue using LEGO men about a plot to dispose of his body." -<a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/17e4a7/friend_passed_out_last_night_at_our_little_party/" target="_blank">mrpaincakes</a>

Reddit / mrpaincakes

(via BoredPanda)

I have to get my hands on some LEGOs. These were just too funny. SHARE them with others who will be just as nostalgic for this classic toy.

