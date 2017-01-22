19 LEGO Jokes That Will Speak To You On A Spiritual Level

LEGO is a classic toy that so many of us grew up enjoying.
Brick by brick, I built houses and spaceships and anything I could imagine from the bucket of LEGOs in my grandparents' basement. Now, I love the adult-oriented kits and massive structures made out of one of my favorite childhood toys. And if you were anything like me as a kid, you'll love these LEGO jokes. The internet is great, isn't it?
1. "Today I learned that raspberries make great LEGO Afros." - @krisajenkins
2. "When you turn 100 and can't play with LEGOs anymore." - @drpepperhixon
Read More: 20 Parents Who Have The Best Sense Of Humor Ever
3. "Seen at my doctor's office." - Bbypndabamboo
4. "This is how my son was sleeping. He may be immortal." - dreadpirateciv
5. "My wife rescued this guy from our vacuum." - kevlarbuns
6. "Are you ready? #legofirewalkwithme" - @BullMoose
7. "Congratulations, it's a LEGO!" -jponic
8. "Five-year-old's one-piece addition to my wife's LEGO set." - doctech
9. A company called Piwee actually made LEGO-proof slippers to protect your feet!
10. "I told my cousin he had LEGO man hair and he didn't understand, so I had to show him." - srgtyorkie
11. "My roommate blew candle wax all over the sink, so I took advantage of the situation." - wackjeber
12. "My friend told his kids they had to share the LEGO table, and this is the outcome." - anonymous
13. The comic Pictures In Boxes takes on the idea of rain in LEGO Land.
14. "LEGO Leia had a few drinks at the office party." -joecooool418
15. I Love Doodle explores a LEGO brick's wildest dreams.
16. Seems pretty personal to me!
17. Speaking of stepping on LEGOs...they might be plotting against us.
18. "LEGO man in a head pit." - anonymous
19. "Friend passed out last night at our little party. So, we made up some dialogue using LEGO men about a plot to dispose of his body." -mrpaincakes
(via BoredPanda)
Read More: 12 Horrifying Landlord Stories -- I Can't Believe #7!