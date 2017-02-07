Ad Blocker Detected

Sports Fanatic Dad Hears Something Coming His Toddler's Room And Sees This

FEBRUARY 7, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Everyone gets a little insomnia from time to time, but what this sports fanatic dad caught his two-year-old doing on a baby cam filled his heart with pride.

In late January, father Noel Flynn of Queens, New York, was watching over his two boys while Mom enjoyed a night out. After putting 16-month-old Ben and two-year-old Brandon to bed, Flynn heard some odd murmuring. He assumed it was the baby, but when he checked out the baby cam, he was met with a hilarious sight. When he realized what Brandon was saying, he burst out laughing -- and so did I!

Unable to sleep, the little boy had begun chanting for his favorite hockey team, saying, "Let's go Rangers, yeah, yeah, yeah!"

Read More: If You Think You're A Super Fan, These Excited Animals Will Put You To Shame

The Rangers liked the video so much that they retweeted it! They added, "In RangersTown we start 'em young!"

(via Mirror)

Be sure to share this hilarious little boy with your friends and family.

