Everyone gets a little insomnia from time to time, but what this sports fanatic dad caught his two-year-old doing on a baby cam filled his heart with pride.

In late January, father Noel Flynn of Queens, New York, was watching over his two boys while Mom enjoyed a night out. After putting 16-month-old Ben and two-year-old Brandon to bed, Flynn heard some odd murmuring. He assumed it was the baby, but when he checked out the baby cam, he was met with a hilarious sight. When he realized what Brandon was saying, he burst out laughing -- and so did I!

Unable to sleep, the little boy had begun chanting for his favorite hockey team, saying, "Let's go Rangers, yeah, yeah, yeah!"

@TheBroadwayHat The other night I put my 2yo down for the night. An hour or so later I hear noise coming from his room. This is what I see. pic.twitter.com/7jaH1sRqxG — N Flynn (@Npflynn71) January 25, 2017

The Rangers liked the video so much that they retweeted it! They added, "In RangersTown we start 'em young!"

