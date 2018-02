For some people, it takes a lot of willpower to make themselves eat vegetables at all, much less enjoy them.

This little guy, on the other hand, can't seem to get enough of them! When Potpie the beagle noticed a head of lettuce sitting on his living room table, he knew he had to get a taste. In fact, the adorable puppy made it his mission to grab the leafy vegetable and chow down -- no matter how many times he fell!

Watch as Potpie does everything he can to get his paws on the lettuce before his brother, Maymo, finishes the job.

All that crunching is making me crave a salad! These pups make it look so much more appealing than it really is.