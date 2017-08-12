Bus Passenger Notices Something Truly Nasty Crawling Through A Woman's Hair

Having to sit way closer to strangers than you're comfortable with is a major drag while traveling, but when bugs are involved, it gets so much worse.
One person on a bus believed to be driving through Mexico was more than a little disturbed when while looking at the back of of a fellow passenger's head, they saw something moving. Upon closer inspection, they found not one, but many insects crawling around in the woman's hair.
Watch as the person records what's most likely a ton of head lice making themselves at home.
(via Daily Mail)
If I were that passenger, I would've switched to the farthest seat away! Is anyone else's head feeling pretty itchy right now?