If you suffer from ommetaphobia, aka fear of eyeballs, you might want to sit this one out. This woman actually licks eyeballs clean -- and gets paid to do it.

Eyeballs are self-cleaning, which is why you sometimes wake up with crusties. Between tears and lachrymal glands, which slowly secrete a watery fluid, eyeballs are just as clean as they need to be, thank you very much.

That said, 80-year-old "Nana Hava" of rural Bosnia is the only known person in the world who claims to be able to heal with her tongue. After she sterilizes her mouth with alcohol, she licks lead, iron, sawdust, glass, and more from paying customers' eyes. Don't believe me? See for yourself.

Nana Hava's one regret in life is that she has no one to pass the skill down to. She says her children are "too disgusted to put their tongue on someone's eye." Um, yeah.

I know from experience that it hurts to have a foreign object in your eye, but paying someone to lick it out? I could never!