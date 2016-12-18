Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Before You Judge This Man By The Way He Looks, Listen To His Very Important Life Lessons

DECEMBER 18, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Catfish Cooley might not look like someone you would want in your friend group.

His demeanor and country twang might be off-putting to some, but in this Facebook video, he proves that he knows a thing or two when it comes to important life lessons. Using a pair of cigarette lighters, Cooley reminds us that looks can be deceiving and that we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. But perhaps the greatest lesson Cooley teaches us is that no matter what, we should all help each other out.

video-player-present

Read More: Incredibly Motivational Mirror Reminds IKEA Customers That We're All Beautiful

The next time I start to feel down, I'm going to rewatch this video to restore my faith in humanity. Share Catfish Cooley's wisdom with someone who's going through a hard time.

Trending Now

Man Disappears Into Sewer To Rescue Puppy As Crowd Waits To See If He’ll Get Out

Trending Now

One-Eared Dog's Rescue Story Reveals Painful Truths About Dog Fighting

Load another article