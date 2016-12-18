Catfish Cooley might not look like someone you would want in your friend group.
His demeanor and country twang might be off-putting to some, but in this Facebook video, he proves that he knows a thing or two when it comes to important life lessons. Using a pair of cigarette lighters, Cooley reminds us that looks can be deceiving and that we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. But perhaps the greatest lesson Cooley teaches us is that no matter what, we should all help each other out.video-player-present
