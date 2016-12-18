Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Catfish Cooley might not look like someone you would want in your friend group.

His demeanor and country twang might be off-putting to some, but in this Facebook video, he proves that he knows a thing or two when it comes to important life lessons. Using a pair of cigarette lighters, Cooley reminds us that looks can be deceiving and that we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. But perhaps the greatest lesson Cooley teaches us is that no matter what, we should all help each other out.

video-player-present

Read More: Incredibly Motivational Mirror Reminds IKEA Customers That We're All Beautiful

The next time I start to feel down, I'm going to rewatch this video to restore my faith in humanity. Share Catfish Cooley's wisdom with someone who's going through a hard time.