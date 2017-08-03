Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Lightning Just Struck A Plane In Florida, But That's Not Even The Worst Part

AUGUST 3, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When severe weather warnings are issued, most airlines delay their flights until the weather clears up. Unfortunately a weather delay wasn’t enough to protect a young grounds worker from being severely injured.

During a particularly wicked thunderstorm, a large bolt of lightning was caught on surveillance cameras striking a large airplane at the Southwest Florida International Airport. While several bolts came close to striking the tarmac and surrounding area, all it took was one strike on the rear side of the plane to put 21-year-old Austin Dunn in harm’s way.

Dunn was one of three grounds workers on the tarmac during the severe storm.

Dunn was one of three grounds workers on the tarmac during the severe storm.

Screenshot: NBC News

Once the bolt of lightening struck the rear of the plane, it sent a shock through the aircraft, electrocuting Dunn in the process.

Once the bolt of lightening struck the rear of the plane, it sent a shock through the aircraft, electrocuting Dunn in the process.

Screenshot: NBC News

After the incident, his coworkers scrambled to get him to safety.

After the incident, his coworkers scrambled to get him to safety.

Screenshot: NBC News

Trending Now

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

Trending Now

This Looks Like A Beautiful Proposal Until Things Go Horribly Wrong

Load another article