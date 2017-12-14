Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Like Human, Like Doggo -- Funny Golden Mimics Owner's Facial Expressions

DECEMBER 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Dogs have been proven to read human emotions by looking at people's faces. They've even been found to have sympathetic reactions when they see someone in distress.

This pupper from Port Alegre in Brazil, on the other hand, seems to takes it a step further. While it might be a stretch to say the golden retriever feels empathy whenever he sees his owner's facial expressions corresponding to a certain emotion, he definitely knows how to replicate them -- and watching him do so is pretty adorable!

Watch as this furry cutie demonstrates how doggo sees, doggo does.

(via Daily Mail)

If he was my pup, I'd probably be doing this all day. Thank you, dogs everywhere, for being so damn entertaining.

Trending Now

19 Times Holiday Laziness Totally Paid Off In The Decor Department

Trending Now

Here's What Happens When You Try To Surf Way Too Close To Some Mama Seals

Load another article