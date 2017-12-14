Like Human, Like Doggo -- Funny Golden Mimics Owner's Facial Expressions

Dogs have been proven to read human emotions by looking at people's faces. They've even been found to have sympathetic reactions when they see someone in distress.

This pupper from Port Alegre in Brazil, on the other hand, seems to takes it a step further. While it might be a stretch to say the golden retriever feels empathy whenever he sees his owner's facial expressions corresponding to a certain emotion, he definitely knows how to replicate them -- and watching him do so is pretty adorable!

Watch as this furry cutie demonstrates how doggo sees, doggo does.

(via Daily Mail)

If he was my pup, I'd probably be doing this all day. Thank you, dogs everywhere, for being so damn entertaining.