These Absolute Geniuses Started Petting Lions. Just Guess What Happened Next.

It's common sense to know that participating in certain dangerous acts will most likely result in either injury or death. Still, there are plenty of people willing to try them, like these guys.

Welsh international rugby union player Scott Baldwin was in South Africa last week because his team, the Ospreys, were scheduled to play against the Cheetahs on September 29. Unfortunately, he had to sit the game out because of a dumb choice he made at a local wildlife reserve. He and other team members were visiting a couple of lions and for whatever reason, decided to pet them through the bars. It ended about as well as you'd expect.

I'm no expert on lions or anything, but maybe you shouldn't take growling as an invitation to touch them?

(via Daily Mail)

Baldwin had to get stitches at a hospital, but he's otherwise fine. His coach, Steve Tandy, said it best: “I don't know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it's a kitten."