You know how lions are big, fierce predators that make everyone afraid because they're so deadly and intimidating?

Well, this particular "king of the jungle" seems to have missed the memo, or perhaps it was just an off day for him at the Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, England. You see, when a visitor blew a bubble at Moto the lion on his tenth birthday, he didn't really react in the way you'd expect a beast like him to react.

Watch as the curious cat gets mesmerized by a tiny bubble...then freaks out slightly when it pops. This is too funny!

Don't worry, big guy, we all have bad birthdays sometimes. Be sure to share this video if you got a laugh!