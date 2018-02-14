Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Suspected Lion Poacher Gets What He Deserves When He's Eaten By Lions

FEBRUARY 14, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Poachers often make a lot of money selling the body parts of animals such as rhinos, tigers, and even lions -- but they take a huge risk in killing these beautiful creatures.

Every time they go out and hunt illegally, they chance being caught by authorities or attacked by the very animals they're trying to kill. For one man in South Africa, his alleged mission to shoot and bag a lion ironically ended in his own mauling and death.

On February 9, police found the body of a suspected big cat poacher inside Ingwelala Private Nature Reserve, a game reserve near the Kruger National Park.

On February 9, police found the body of a suspected big cat poacher inside Ingwelala Private Nature Reserve, a game reserve near the Kruger National Park.

Wikipedia

"It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions," Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe said. "They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains."

"It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions," Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe <a href="http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-43035474" target="_blank">said</a>. "They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains."

Wikipedia

Near the body were a loaded hunting rifle and ammunition, leading authorities to believe he was there for poaching, though they can't say for sure whether he was specifically targeting lions. According to wildlife charity the Born Free Foundation, lion bones and other body parts are used in traditional medicine, particularly in South East Asia.

Near the body were a loaded hunting rifle and ammunition, leading authorities to believe he was there for poaching, though they can't say for sure whether he was specifically targeting lions. According to wildlife charity <a href="http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-43035474" target="_blank">the Born Free Foundation</a>, lion bones and other body parts are used in traditional medicine, particularly in South East Asia.

Wikipedia

(via BBC)

Police haven't yet been able to identify the man from his remains. Like many others, I can't really say I feel sorry for him. His death probably saved another animal's life.

Trending Now

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

Trending Now

Dad Does Something Way Too Cute To Make Sure His Daughter Remembered Her Dance

Load another article