Thinking Of Getting Lip Fillers? This Nastiness Will Change Your Mind Real Quick.

In the field of plastic surgery, lip fillers seem pretty tame in comparison to the increasingly bizarre procedures people go through for the sake of beauty.
For many, getting poked in the lips with a needle is definitely worth it to get that sought-after plump pout. However, some don't realize there are risks associated with these procedures -- case in point, this unfortunate lady. After receiving poorly placed injections, the woman developed an inclusion cyst, which trapped filler in a nasty lump on her upper lip.