We Have A Diva On Our Hands! Sassy Girl Edges Out The Competition In Lip Sync Battle

SEPTEMBER 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Kids are taught to share with their siblings at a young age, but when it comes to the spotlight, this girl definitely isn't budging!

Like many girls her age, the little diva loves dancing, especially to Britney Spears. While recently posing and lip syncing to one of the pop star's songs, she was joined by her big sister...but she put an end to that pretty quickly.

This sassy girl was obviously enjoying being the center of attention...

...so when she saw her sister starting to share that attention, she did what any good diva would do!

The divas of yesteryear would be so proud.

(via Daily Mail)

Well, that's not very nice! Here's hoping that after the laughs, she apologized to her sister.

