There's Actually An Incredibly Easy Way To Keep Your Lipstick Off Your Wine Glass

DECEMBER 25, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
There are few things I love more than finding the perfect shade of lipstick.

It can make you feel more confident and really make an outfit stand out. I don't wear makeup except on special occasions, so if I'm going to go all out, I want to make sure my lipstick stays on my lips. This can be a pain when you're trying to eat or more importantly, drink wine. Looking down at the glass only to see half my lip color on the rim is so annoying.

If this is what you usually see on your glass when drinking wine at parties, this simple hack is for you.

It seems gross, but licking the sides of your glass is a sure way to keep it free of lipstick.

Your saliva forms a natural barrier that most lipsticks won't stick to.

It looks totally gross to someone who doesn't know what's going on, so maybe pull this trick off away from other people, but it definitely works.

Facebook / SOML

Now you have no reason not to enjoy. Salud!

Read More: By Melting Down A Few Household Ingredients, You Can Make Incredible Makeup

(via BuzzFeed and Skillet)

I'm so glad I have this trick to use at all of the season's holiday parties. Share this with the ladies you know who will love this hack. When everyone's licking their glasses together, it won't be weird.

