How She Got Her Boyfriend To Clean The Whole House Will Have You Roaring

DECEMBER 23, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

When it comes to getting your roommates or significant other to do their part around the house, sometimes you have to resort to desperate measures...or just take sweet, petty revenge.

One woman named Kay was so tired of her boyfriend's aversion to cleaning their home that she decided the situation called for some outside assistance. Help came in the most unexpected (and hilarious) form when she started browsing through Amazon and came across this delightfully disgusting product.

This is "Liquid Ass." According to the product description, it's a "highly concentrated, super-horrible smelling fart spray" that, frankly, "smells like ASS...only worse." It's marketed as a fart prank, but it does so much more than that.

Amazon

As Kay learned when she got it in the mail, it can force your boyfriend to tidy up when nothing else works. Read her hilarious play-by-play of its usefulness below in her review.

Amazon

Amazon

And as other reviewers described, it's really the gift that keeps on giving -- and it's super versatile, to boot! Here's all the ways its noxious fumes have benefited the people who've bought it.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

(via BoredPanda)

Well, there you have it. If you ever find yourself in need of something that smells as bad as 50 mice carcasses, Liquid Ass is the product for you. Here's where you can buy it. You're welcome.

