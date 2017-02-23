Ad Blocker Detected

This Common Food That You Eat All The Time Could Cause You To Miscarry

FEBRUARY 23, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Cheese should basically be its own food group.

There are so many different cheese flavors and textures to enjoy, and truly, no two cheeses are alike. If you think about it, most of America has become a cheese society, meaning that anything and everything we can cover in cheese, we do.

But as it turns out, not all cheeses are created equal. It’s no surprise that pregnant women are given a whole list of foods to steer clear of, and these warnings aren't to be taken lightly. One thing that expectant mothers are told not to eat is soft, spreadable cheese, such as Brie or Camembert. These foods were initially thought to only have negative effects on pregnancy during the final months, but now, a new study says that soft cheese could be harmful from the start.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine have discovered that eating soft cheese can be a severe risk factor early on in pregnancies.

Getty Images

The bacteria listeria, which has been linked to miscarriage, has been found living within soft cheese.

Getty Images

Listeria, a common factor in food poisoning, may attack a woman’s placenta as well as the lining of her uterus, causing the body to reject the fertilization of her eggs.

Getty Images

Those affected by listeria may feel like they have the flu. They may experience a fever, aches and pains, chills, nausea, and diarrhea.

Getty Images

As part of the study, four pregnant monkeys were fed a listeria-heavy diet and were monitored.

Getty Images

At first, they only suffered minor symptoms, but eventually, all four subjects lost their babies. Tissue samples revealed that listeria had overtaken the placentas.

Getty Images

Read More: 15 Shocking Things About Having Children That Some Parents Might Not Even Know

Other foods that might contain listeria include pâté, butter, cooked sliced meats, and pre-packaged sandwiches.

Getty Images

(via Daily Mail)

Be sure to share this new information with any expectant mothers that you know. They may need to change their eating habits for the sake of their unborn children.

