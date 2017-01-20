Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Kids know how to do and say the darndest things, and sometimes they don't even mean to be funny.

When parents and teachers give kids instructions, they expect them to be followed. Unfortunately for them (and fortunately for us), kids tend to take things a little bit too literally sometimes. Here are 18 times kids followed their instructions to the T and still somehow managed to fail in the process. Hilarious!

1. "My friend's (awesome) six-year-old son is autistic and takes instructions literally." - snowbird311

2. "This isn't exactly what we meant when we told him he could look up puppy training tips on YouTube." - Daball80

3. "We told our three-year-old that New Year's is special because you get to toast to a new year. A few hours later she said 'ARE WE GONNA MAKE TOAST NOW?!' And thus a New Year's Day tradition was born." - littleasskicker

4. "Toddler was asked to feed the cat." - anonymous

5. "My kid said I gave her too many grapes. I said just eat half of 'em." - jozdaz

6. "Future lawyer? Was told he couldn't go outside." - rerational

7. "Not exactly what I had in mind when I told my son it was too nice out to play games inside." - reviewstl

8. "This is why my kid is going places." - irishchck14

9. "Directions were to 'draw hands on the clocks'..." - Rcrowley32

10. "My friend's daughter taking the instructions literally." - jaredhag23

11. "My dad told my son to get ready for a bedtime story adventure, so he grabbed his warm hat and a flashlight." - imbignate

12. "My wife asked my son to put a jar of water in our dog's bowl. Saw this a few hours later. Mission accomplished." - @jamesmlarson

13. "My son, the realist, brought this home with some of his kindergarten schoolwork." - rocknrollsteve

14. "I told my five-year-old he could watch TV as soon as he ate half of his hot dog." - anotherkeebler

15. "I told my two-year-old to put her shoes by the front door. She takes me very literally sometimes..." - eimmaj

16. "I told my daughter she couldn't take clothes off the hangers and try them on, so I got this..." - Amdh

17. "When your sister uses deodorant for the first time and gets the ruler out 'cos 'it's to be 15cm away.'" - @mariajavidd

18. "I asked the kids not to eat all of the strawberries...hey, at least they listen!" - @KCroasmun

