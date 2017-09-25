She Was Teased For Her Love Of Bugs. Now This Girl's Name Is On Something Amazing.

Eight-year-old Sophia Spencer has always been passionate about studying insects. In fact, that's what she wants to do when she grows up.

Grasshoppers are her favorite, and she's even been know to give them rides on her shoulder, whether at home or school. Unfortunately, her peers didn't seem to share Sophia's interests in bugs and starting making fun of her for it. Sophia's mom, on the other hand, is proud of her daughter's hobby and wants to encourage her to pursue her dream career, so she decided to write in to the Entomological Society of Canada last year and ask for help.

The organization was quick to put a call out for other entomologists to share their stories with the little girl...

A young girl who loves insects is being bullied & needs our support. DM your email & we'll connect you! #BugsR4Girls pic.twitter.com/kjtfSJSlre — Ent Soc of Canada (@CanEntomologist) August 25, 2016

...and the response from women in particular was amazing.

.@CanEntomologist I've been that girl, became an entomologist & still proudly wear bugs on my shoulder #BugsR4Girls pic.twitter.com/dOmopyv8Q8 — Julia Koricheva (@KorichevaLab) August 25, 2016

She even joined forces with Morgan Jackson, an entomology Ph.D. candidate, to co-write a scientific paper in the Annals of the Entomological Society of America on Twitter, entomology, and women in science.







"After my mom sent the message and showed me all the responses, I was happy," she wrote in her portion of the paper.

she can contact my lab anytime! We are happy to send her papers, nets, whatever will keep her entomology passion going! — Jessica L Ware Lab (@JessicaLWareLab) August 25, 2016

"I felt like I was famous. Because I was! It felt good to have so many people support me, and it was cool to see other girls and grown-ups studying bugs. It made me feel like I could do it too, and I definitely, definitely, definitely want to study bugs when I grow up, probably grasshoppers."

7 insect species named after me I think I can help with this! Happy to show her insect collection @westernuBio #BugsR4Girls — Nina Zitani (@papiliovorus) August 25, 2016

Not only have many of Sophia's classmates stopped bullying her after the paper was published, but now she's also teaching them about insects! You go, girl!