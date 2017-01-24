Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Was Her Mom's Everything, But After She Collapsed At School, Mom Lost It All

JANUARY 24, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

On Wednesday, January 18, eight-year-old Zara Witherall randomly collapsed at school. Within hours, the little girl was declared dead.

Zara's mother, Rachel, was at work when she received a call that her daughter was sick. When she arrived at the school, first responders were already on the scene trying to resuscitate her little girl. Zara was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late. She had died of a brain aneurysm.

According to Rachel and Bovingdon Primary Academy where she attended school, the eight-year-old was a smart, bubbly, and healthy child.

According to Rachel and Bovingdon Primary Academy where she attended school, the eight-year-old was a smart, bubbly, and healthy child.

Facebook / Rachel Witherall

Rachel said, "It was just me and her, just the two of us, and she was my life. We had a perfect life. She went to school perfectly happy on Wednesday, and then I got a call saying that she had collapsed at school."

Rachel <a href="http://metro.co.uk/2017/01/19/mothers-heartbreak-after-daughter-8-collapses-in-classroom-and-dies-6390426/" target="_blank">said</a>, "It was just me and her, just the two of us, and she was my life. We had a perfect life. She went to school perfectly happy on Wednesday, and then I got a call saying that she had collapsed at school."

Facebook / Rachel Witherall

Doctors say that Zara was likely born with the fatal brain aneurysm. Danger was lurking for eight years, but no one had a clue.

Doctors say that Zara was likely born with the fatal brain aneurysm. Danger was lurking for eight years, but no one had a clue.

Facebook / Rachel Witherall

Read More: What This Woman Endured As A Little Girl Is A Waking Nightmare

Rachel's friend Kayleigh Howard has set up a crowdfunding page to help cover Zara's funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

Rachel's friend Kayleigh Howard has set up a crowdfunding page to help cover Zara's funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click <a href="https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kayleigh-howard-870?utm_id=106" target="_blank">here</a>.

Facebook / Rachel Witherall

(via Metro)

Our hearts go out to Rachel in this time of unspeakable grief. Be sure to share this story on social media so that she can get as much support as possible.

Trending Now

On The Outside, She Looked Happy -- But Inside, She Battled Postpartum Depression

Trending Now

These 24 Stunning Tiny Homes Will Make You Crave A Simpler Life
Submit Content

Load another article