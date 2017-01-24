On Wednesday, January 18, eight-year-old Zara Witherall randomly collapsed at school. Within hours, the little girl was declared dead.

Zara's mother, Rachel, was at work when she received a call that her daughter was sick. When she arrived at the school, first responders were already on the scene trying to resuscitate her little girl. Zara was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late. She had died of a brain aneurysm.

According to Rachel and Bovingdon Primary Academy where she attended school, the eight-year-old was a smart, bubbly, and healthy child.

Rachel said, "It was just me and her, just the two of us, and she was my life. We had a perfect life. She went to school perfectly happy on Wednesday, and then I got a call saying that she had collapsed at school."

Doctors say that Zara was likely born with the fatal brain aneurysm. Danger was lurking for eight years, but no one had a clue.

Rachel's friend Kayleigh Howard has set up a crowdfunding page to help cover Zara's funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

