What Led To This Little Girl's Rape And Murder Is Absolutely Sickening

JANUARY 12, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Only a day after Victoria Martens turned 10 years old, she was raped and murdered while her own mother watched.

While this is disturbing enough, her autopsy has revealed even more horrifying information. Not only did Victoria have alcohol in her system when she died, but she also tested positive for the human papilloma virus (HPV), confirming that she had been sexually abused before.

Her mother, 35-year-old Michelle Martens, also admitted that she enjoyed watching her boyfriend, 32-year-old Fabian Gonzales, rape her little girl before he strangled her to death in August 2016.

Little Victoria's body was found dismembered in a bathtub in her mother's Albuquerque, New Mexico, home. Detectives believe that Gonzales and his 32-year-old cousin, Jessica Kelley, murdered her.

Martens <a href="https://www.abqjournal.com/924094/autopsy-10-year-old-victoria-martens-had-std-was-sexually-abused-before-fatal-night.html" target="_blank">told</a> investigators that before Victoria's death that she had looked for men online to rape her daughter.

Martens, Gonzales, and Kelley are currently in jail while awaiting trial.

