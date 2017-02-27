Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

A Friend Was Watching This Girl's Live Stream. Minutes Later, They Called The Police

FEBRUARY 27, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

In Columbus, Ohio, a teen has been sentenced to nine months in prison for live streaming a friend's rape. However, she says she was just trying to gather evidence.

The rape took place after 19-year-old Marina Lonina and her 17-year-old friend met 29-year-old Raymond Gates at a local mall. The trio then went to another location, where Gates went about raping the 17-year-old. With her phone in her hand, it stands to reason that Lonina could've dialed 9-1-1. Instead, she began a live stream on Periscope.

While Lonina says she was documenting the rape to turn over information to the police, she failed to do so. The victim says that she believes her so-called friend planned the rape with Gates ahead of time.

While Lonina says she was documenting the rape to turn over information to the police, she failed to do so. The victim says that she believes her so-called friend planned the rape with Gates ahead of time.

Facebook / New York Daily News

Read More: His Kids Called 911 And Pleaded With Him To Stop, But It Just Got Worse

Gates pleaded guilty and will spend the next nine years in prison. Although Lonina initially faced charges of rape and pandering sexual matter involving a minor, she made a deal with the court and pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice.

Gates pleaded guilty and will spend the next nine years in prison. Although Lonina initially faced charges of rape and pandering sexual matter involving a minor, she made a deal with the court and pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice.

Facebook / Raymond Gates

During her sentencing, Lonina's lawyer urged the public not "to lose track of the fact that she's a high school student." Okay...but we also can't lose track of the fact that instead of notifying authorities, she opened a streaming app and hit the "Live" button.

During her sentencing, Lonina's lawyer <a href="http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ohio-woman-livestreamed-teen-rape-9-months-prison-article-1.2972036" target="_blank">urged</a> the public not "to lose track of the fact that she's a high school student." Okay...but we also can't lose track of the fact that instead of notifying authorities, she opened a streaming app and hit the "Live" button.

Facebook / How To Delete Account

Read More: She Told Them She Was Pregnant. Then, They Tased Her

Trending Now

Parents Were Shocked When A Teacher Showed Them How Two Students Were Punished

Trending Now

Their Son Was Dying. Instead Of Getting Help, They Prayed And Let Him Starve
Submit Content

Load another article