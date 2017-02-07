Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It seems like everyone is growing more and more selfish these days.

People tend to look out for themselves without a lot of thought about caring for others. That's why it's so important to acknowledge the stories of people who go out of their way to help the people they love, and even strangers. It reminds us that being kind to others is part of what makes life worthwhile.

A woman named Kiersten Miles recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help the toddler she nannied. She went so far as to donate part of her liver to save the little girl.

Talia Rosko was born with biliary atresia, a condition which creates a buildup of bile that damages the liver. She needed to get a liver transplant to stay alive.







Miles was nannying Talia and her siblings for just three weeks when she began to look into living organ donation. She talked to her mother first and ultimately decided that if she was a match, she would donate part of her liver.







“Especially for a baby who can’t really ask for help, it didn’t seem like that much of a sacrifice,” she told the Washington Post, “because I’d be saving a life.”

Over the next few months, Miles underwent a few rounds of testing in order to determine if she was a match for Talia. She was, and Talia's mother said her willingness to donate was "surreal."







“I was very taken aback,” she said. “I didn’t know that she was this selfless — I’ve come to find out that this is who she is. She really is an angel on earth; I know that sounds silly, but she really is.”

The surgery was a success, and when Miles woke up, she immediately wanted to see Talia. It took a few days of recovery for both of them, but they were eventually reunited.







Everyone treated the donor like a movie star when she met up with Talia, even the doctors and nurses. Living organ donation isn't something that happens every day, especially if the donor isn't a family member.







Talia will have to take anti-rejection drugs for the rest of her life, but she will likely be able to stop taking all other medications.







As for Miles, she won't be able to donate part of her liver ever again, but she's glad she's saved a life. These two are now connected forever.







What an incredible young woman. Not many people would be willing to do something like this for a stranger. Share her sacrifice with your loved ones to remind them what's important in life.