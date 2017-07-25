What She Did After Killing Her Sister In A Crash Is So Sickening You Won't Believe It

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Social media sites' live streaming functions continue to prove that some people will record just about anything for the sake of getting even the tiniest bit of attention. They sometimes even press on in their streams when it means risking the health and safety of their loved ones.

Eighteen-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was behind the wheel of her car with her 14-year-old sister and her sister’s friend as passengers when the teen decided to stream her drive on Instagram. In the blink of an eye, the video cuts to darkness while the girls can be heard screaming. As the camera refocuses, the deadly scene unfolds as Sanchez narrates the entire ordeal. Sanchez rolled the car into a barbed-wire fence. Her sister was ejected.

Horrifyingly, Sanchez watches on as her sister lies there dying in the middle of a field. The teen continues to film the gristly scene rather than stopping to call emergency services. At one point Sanchez can be heard saying, “I f—king killed my sister, OK? I know I’m going to jail for life. I understand that. I don’t f—king care, though. I’m sorry, baby. I’m gonna hold it down.”

It is believed that Sanchez was under the influence during the incident. You can watch the heartbreaking video below.

(Via New York Post)

This is just another example of how social media has desensitized young people. I truly am still in disbelief over what she's done and I hope she's punished accordingly. Our thoughts go to the family as they endure this horrific loss.