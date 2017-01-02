Mom Of 3 Thought She Was Just Tired, Then Doctors Found Her Liver Had Been Failing

Lisa Shanahan spent more than 20 years suffering from what she called "the mommy disease.”
She thought the pressures of raising three children and working a full-time job were causing her severe fatigue. As it turned out, the mom wasn’t just overworked, she was suffering from primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC).
In 2007, doctors discovered that as a result of this condition, Shanahan’s liver was slowly starting to shut down. Without a viable transplant, the woman’s chances of survival were slim.
Unfortunately, finding a donor proved to be difficult. But this year, Shanahan’s 19-year-old son Colin informed his mother that he was going to give her the gift of life for Christmas. The mother-son duo went under the knife, and Colin was able to successfully donate nearly 60 percent of his liver.
Colin and his mother are both expected to make a full recovery!
