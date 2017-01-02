Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Mom Of 3 Thought She Was Just Tired, Then Doctors Found Her Liver Had Been Failing

JANUARY 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Lisa Shanahan spent more than 20 years suffering from what she called "the mommy disease.”

She thought the pressures of raising three children and working a full-time job were causing her severe fatigue. As it turned out, the mom wasn’t just overworked, she was suffering from primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC).

In 2007, doctors discovered that as a result of this condition, Shanahan’s liver was slowly starting to shut down. Without a viable transplant, the woman’s chances of survival were slim.

Unfortunately, finding a donor proved to be difficult. But this year, Shanahan’s 19-year-old son Colin informed his mother that he was going to give her the gift of life for Christmas. The mother-son duo went under the knife, and Colin was able to successfully donate nearly 60 percent of his liver.

Colin and his mother are both expected to make a full recovery!

video-player-present

Read More: She Was Told She Would Be Dead Soon, But A Miracle Baby Added Time To Her Life

We often think of organ donors as people who have passed on, but thanks to stories like Lisa's, I'm sure there will be an increase in living donors in the future. Make sure to share this to help spread the word that being an organ donor can truly make a difference in someone's life!

Trending Now

This 1930s Good Wife Test Will Make You So Glad You Weren't Married Then

Trending Now

Drinking The Wastewater From This Veggie Could Help You Lose Weight

Load another article