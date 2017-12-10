Ad Blocker Detected

Thanks To This Video, You Can See What Life Will Be Like If We Ever Inhabit Mars

DECEMBER 10, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
SCIENCE
See more stories..

Lately, it seems more and more like getting off of this planet would be a great idea.

Unfortunately, we've just got the one habitable planet in the solar system, so it seems like we're stuck here. That is, unless the United Arab Emirates (UAE) succeeds in their mission.

The UAE plans to build the first settlement on Mars within the next hundred years. Because so few of us will be sticking around to see that come to fruition, they've released a 3D Virtual Tour showing what that future settlement on Mars might look like.

Even if you don't have a VR headset, you can click and move around on screen for the full 360 degree experience of the "City of Wisdom."

Youtube / World Government Summit

The "Mars 2117" project was envisioned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He said at its launch, “Human ambitions have no limits, and whoever looks into the scientific breakthroughs in the current century believes that human abilities can realize the most important human dream.”

Youtube / World Government Summit

While the UAE doesn't have one of the biggest space programs in the world, they've majorly upgraded in the past few years and are dedicating a serious amount of money to this project.

Youtube / World Government Summit

Ultimately, they hope to welcome 600,000 people worldwide to their new Martian city. Check out the fascinating video below!

video-player-present

Youtube / World Government Summit

(via IFL Science)

Could this be what our future actually looks like? Only time will tell, but it's amazing that people are already dreaming up our lives on other planets.

