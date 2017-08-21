Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Lizard Man News Story Is Probably The Least Insane Thing You've Seen All Week

AUGUST 21, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
OMG
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Having an opportunity to see an eclipse is really exciting, and there's lots of lore around these cosmic events.

From astronomers to astrologers, people have all kinds of thoughts about what an eclipse means and what might happen during it. There's one legend, however, that's reminding people just how insane these theories can get.

The Lizard Man is essentially South Carolina's version of Bigfoot. Instead of a hairy beast, it's a huge lizard.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted this tongue-in-cheek photo of Lizard Man sightings near the path of the eclipse, noting "possible" paranormal activity.

Twitter / @SCEMD

Lizard Man is nothing new to South Carolinians, who have been reporting sightings of the cryptozoological figure for decades.

Lizard Man is nothing new to South Carolinians, who have been reporting sightings of the cryptozoological figure for decades.

Twitter / @WLTX

While it's unlikely that any actual Lizard Man exists, sightings do pop up every few years, making it a perfect legendary figure for the Emergency Management Division to draw upon.

While it's unlikely that any actual Lizard Man exists, sightings do pop up every few years, making it a perfect legendary figure for the Emergency Management Division to draw upon.

Screenshot via Youtube / Amazing World - Please Subscribe

(via WLTX)

In reality, the SCEMD just expects a lot of traffic and a great view of the rare event. What a fun way to interact with the people they serve! If you want to know more about Lizard Man, check out his Wikipedia page here.

Trending Now

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

Trending Now

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

Load another article