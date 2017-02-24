Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Removing This Unruly Patron Was NOT Part Of This Waitress's Job Description

FEBRUARY 24, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Every once in a while, waitresses have to deal with some truly out-of-control customers.

That's what can be so hard about working in the service industry. But in Australia, the land where everything is trying to kill you, the problem isn't so much the patrons.

One young waitress who recently arrived in Australia from France was confronted with a goanna, a giant lizard, on the restaurant floor. What she did next can only be defined either as brave or crazy!

These customers got quite the show. Watch to find out why she's now known as Goanna Girl!

video-player-present

Read More: I Would Have The Same Exact Reaction If This Walked Into My Tent

Holy cow! I hope she got a ton of tips that day. Share this incredible video with your friends who've been in the service industry.

Trending Now

Over A Period Of 14 Years, All 9 Of This Woman's Children Suspiciously Died

Trending Now

Your Teen's Smartphone Use Could Be Putting Them In Harm's Way
Submit Content

Load another article