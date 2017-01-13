He Was One Of Three Children, But What Mom Did To Him Will Scar Him For Life

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

A Utah mother has been charged with felony child abuse after it was discovered that she had been locking her 12-year-old son in her bathroom for over a year.

The boy’s condition was discovered after his father came to visit and found him locked in the bathroom. The preteen weighed just 30 pounds and was found lying on the feces-covered floor with only a small blanket to keep him warm and a few opened cans of beans.



Despite the mother’s remarks that he slept in the bathroom of his own volition, the woman is being held in jail with a $20,000 bond. The boy is said to be recovering in a local hospital, and the mother’s two other children have since been put into protective custody.

Pittsburgh's WPXI shares more grueling details of his year-long imprisonment.

(via Mommy Page)