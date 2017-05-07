When Marleen Brooks noticed that a note had been left for her, she immediately opened it and was heartbroken by what she saw.

Her 90-year-old neighbor, Wanda, had just lost her son, something no parent should ever have to endure, and was giving way to crushing loneliness. Her son was the last person she had left, but after losing him, she did something many of us would be too proud to do. She reached out for help.

This is what Brooks saw when she opened the letter.







Wanda said, “Would you consider to become my friend? I’m 90 years old, live alone. All my friends have passed away. I’m so lonesome and scared. Please I pray for someone.”

And just like that, these two became fast friends! Even Brooks' bestie got in on the action.







When they got to Wanda's house, the sweet woman said, "I hope you didn't think I was stupid for writing you, but I had to do something. Thank you so much for coming over. I've lived here for 50 years and don't know any of my neighbors." And of course Brooks didn't think she was silly at all! In fact, she said she can call her whenever she needs a buddy! I bet these gals are going to grow very close.

It's important to remember that elderly people often experience intense loneliness. If you suspect that someone near you is feeling isolated, reach out and let them know they're not alone. Plus, you'll get an amazing friend out of the deal! Share this story if it touched your heart.