This Dog Was Sniffing Around Frantically. What He Found Made Him Freak Out!

All dog parents know how excited pups get when their humans come home after being gone for just a few hours, let alone weeks or months.
Sandy the dog hadn't seen his mom, Maria, for seven long months after she went to live abroad in the U.S. While he stayed behind at her parents' house in Scotland, he never forgot his favorite human. That's why one day when he noticed something very different in the house, he went searching and was overcome with happiness at what he found.
As soon as he was set loose inside, he started looking everywhere for what was hiding nearby.
His frantic search took him upstairs...