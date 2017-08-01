Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Was So Traumatized, She Couldn't Even Look At Humans. You Have To See Her Now.

AUGUST 1, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

After rescuing a greyhound from Ireland, members of PAWS Animal Rescue could see in the animal’s behavior that she had undergone unspeakable trauma and abuse.

When Angel first arrived, she was too embarrassed, shy, and afraid to look anyone in the eye. She would just stand with her head in the corner at all times and wait until no one was watching to eat her meals.

Tragically, this is how she spent most of her time when she first arrived at the shelter.

Tragically, this is how she spent most of her time when she first arrived at the shelter.

Youtube / Inside Edition

The pup suffered from mange and rescuers feared the worst for her damaged psychological state.

The pup suffered from mange and rescuers feared the worst for her damaged psychological state.

Youtube / Inside Edition

But all it took for her personality to change was the introduction of a familiar dog she'd met at her previous shelter.

But all it took for her personality to change was the introduction of a familiar dog she'd met at her previous shelter.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Just six months after making her way to PAWS Animal Rescue, Angel has done a complete 180 in the happiness department. She's even found a forever home!

Just six months after making her way to PAWS Animal Rescue, Angel has done a complete 180 in the happiness department. She's even found a forever home!

Youtube / Inside Edition

Check out the video below to see more of her incredible transformation.

video-player-present

Angel’s story is proof that when you’re at rock bottom, you can only go up. We’re wishing this cutie a lifetime of love and happiness.

Trending Now

Ballet Is Beautiful And All, But The Way Dancers Bend Their Feet Is So Freaky

Trending Now

30 Watermelon Recipes That Will Reignite Your Love For The Summery Treat

Load another article