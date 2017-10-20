Ad Blocker Detected

A Boy Got Hopelessly Lost In A Cornfield, But You Have To See Who Stayed By His Side

OCTOBER 20, 2017  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
In autumn, tons of people find entertainment by wandering through corn mazes.

There's a reason cornfields make their way into horror movies, though. It can be claustrophobic and terrifying to be surrounded on all sides by the same rows of corn. A grown man could even get lost in an unmarked field if he wasn't careful.

Imagine being a two-year-old lost in that same cornfield. Being all alone must be terrifying. Fortunately for one young boy, he had a friend to keep him safe.

In Minnesota, toddler Mason slipped away from his parents and into a cornfield. They were amazed that he got so far so fast.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Police had to use a helicopter equipped to find heat signatures to locate him. But who's that with him?

Youtube / Inside Edition

It's Mason's English Springer Spaniel, Bella Grace, and her puppy Madeline. The dogs never left his side and barked to alert people to his location.

Youtube / Inside Edition

In this terrifying situation, it was a boy's best friend that helped him return safely home.

video-player-present

Youtube / Inside Edition

Thank goodness for those dogs! I'm sure Mason will be staying far, far away from any cornfields in the future.

