A Boy Got Hopelessly Lost In A Cornfield, But You Have To See Who Stayed By His Side

In autumn, tons of people find entertainment by wandering through corn mazes.
There's a reason cornfields make their way into horror movies, though. It can be claustrophobic and terrifying to be surrounded on all sides by the same rows of corn. A grown man could even get lost in an unmarked field if he wasn't careful.
Imagine being a two-year-old lost in that same cornfield. Being all alone must be terrifying. Fortunately for one young boy, he had a friend to keep him safe.
In Minnesota, toddler Mason slipped away from his parents and into a cornfield. They were amazed that he got so far so fast.
Police had to use a helicopter equipped to find heat signatures to locate him. But who's that with him?