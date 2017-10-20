A Boy Got Hopelessly Lost In A Cornfield, But You Have To See Who Stayed By His Side

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

In autumn, tons of people find entertainment by wandering through corn mazes.

There's a reason cornfields make their way into horror movies, though. It can be claustrophobic and terrifying to be surrounded on all sides by the same rows of corn. A grown man could even get lost in an unmarked field if he wasn't careful.

Imagine being a two-year-old lost in that same cornfield. Being all alone must be terrifying. Fortunately for one young boy, he had a friend to keep him safe.

In Minnesota, toddler Mason slipped away from his parents and into a cornfield. They were amazed that he got so far so fast.







Police had to use a helicopter equipped to find heat signatures to locate him. But who's that with him?







It's Mason's English Springer Spaniel, Bella Grace, and her puppy Madeline. The dogs never left his side and barked to alert people to his location.







In this terrifying situation, it was a boy's best friend that helped him return safely home.

Thank goodness for those dogs! I'm sure Mason will be staying far, far away from any cornfields in the future.