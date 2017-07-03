Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Couldn't Find Their Way Out Of This Creepy Place And Spent Days In Darkness

JULY 3, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Getting lost anywhere can be a little scary if you aren't familiar with your surroundings, but these teenagers really took the cake for the creepiest place to get stuck.

On June 14, search teams and rescue dogs were combing through the catacombs of Paris, France, when they found two boys, ages 16 and 17, who hadn't been able to find their way out for three whole days.

Holding the remains of over six million people, the series of underground tunnels stretches about 150 miles, with only a small section open to the public. However, that hasn't stopped people from illegally sneaking into other parts of the ossuaries.

Holding the remains of over six million people, the series of underground tunnels stretches about 150 miles, with only a small section open to the public. However, that hasn't stopped people from illegally sneaking into other parts of the ossuaries.

Wikipedia

It isn't known how the boys got lost or who reported them missing...

It isn't known how the boys got lost or who reported them missing...

Wikimedia Commons

...but it is clear that they spent three days down there in pitch-black darkness.

...but it is clear that they spent three days down there in pitch-black darkness.

Wikimedia Commons

Trending Now

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

Trending Now

It Looks Like This Baby Is Just Breastfeeding, But Wait Until You See Who's Doing It

Load another article