They Couldn't Find Their Way Out Of This Creepy Place And Spent Days In Darkness

Getting lost anywhere can be a little scary if you aren't familiar with your surroundings, but these teenagers really took the cake for the creepiest place to get stuck.
On June 14, search teams and rescue dogs were combing through the catacombs of Paris, France, when they found two boys, ages 16 and 17, who hadn't been able to find their way out for three whole days.
Holding the remains of over six million people, the series of underground tunnels stretches about 150 miles, with only a small section open to the public. However, that hasn't stopped people from illegally sneaking into other parts of the ossuaries.
It isn't known how the boys got lost or who reported them missing...