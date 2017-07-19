Ad Blocker Detected

How Far Would You Go To Find A Lost Pet? This Family Has Spent More Than $6,000

JULY 19, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Just the thought of one of my pets going missing is enough to bring tears to my eyes.

I love my animals so much, and for one of them to be out in the world alone and scared would be awful. I think I'd do almost anything to bring them back home again.

Justin and Sarah Beth Mize are going to the extreme to bring their dog, a rare Vizsla named Tiger, home again. They've hired a pet tracking service called Lost Pet Professionals and are pulling out all the stops to bring Tiger home again.

So far, the family has spent more than $6,500 to find their lost pup. Learn more about this family's search below.

video-player-present

(via WPBF)

What do you think? Would you do the same for your pet, or is this way too much money? Let us know in the comments and share this with the animal lovers you know.

