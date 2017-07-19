How Far Would You Go To Find A Lost Pet? This Family Has Spent More Than $6,000

Just the thought of one of my pets going missing is enough to bring tears to my eyes.
I love my animals so much, and for one of them to be out in the world alone and scared would be awful. I think I'd do almost anything to bring them back home again.
Justin and Sarah Beth Mize are going to the extreme to bring their dog, a rare Vizsla named Tiger, home again. They've hired a pet tracking service called Lost Pet Professionals and are pulling out all the stops to bring Tiger home again.
So far, the family has spent more than $6,500 to find their lost pup. Learn more about this family's search below.video-player-present
(via WPBF)