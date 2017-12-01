Ad Blocker Detected

Adorable Alaskan Malamute Just Wants To Get In On Some Girl Talk In The Car

DECEMBER 1, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
We all have that one friend that loves to talk over you every chance they get.

But while most people can escape their loudmouthed friends by escaping to the restroom or buying another round of drinks, this woman isn't so lucky. Unfortunately for her, her loud-mouthed buddy happens to be her Alaskan malamute, Tonka.

During a recent car trip with Tonka, the women thought they could get in a bit of girl chat, but every time they went to open their mouth, Tonka would rant and rave, and the moment they would shut up, there wasn't even a peep from the pup.

I guess you could say Tonka is the odd man out in this situation. But unlike most outspoken friends, at least his rants are cute as hell.

