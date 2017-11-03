Ad Blocker Detected

When You See This, You'll Be So Jealous Of This Pampered Pooch's Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 3, 2017  
While most of us daydream about a luxurious life full of exotic trips and lavish gifts, this pampered pooch is turning his dreams into reality.

For Louie the Golden Retriever, his life is anything but ruff. In a compilation video posted online, Louie can be seen taunting his feline companion, Oliver, and enjoys a sunny day at the beach. But the lush life doesn’t stop there. Louie also partakes in a fun shower with the garden hose, as well as a energetic high five and neck scratch before getting ready for bed.

The dog days of summer may be over, but Louie is truly living his best life!

(via Daily Mail)

Some people have to wait until retirement to enjoy this kind of lifestyle, and here this dog is doing it without having to work or spend a penny. Where do I sign up to be a dog?

