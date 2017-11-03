When You See This, You'll Be So Jealous Of This Pampered Pooch's Lifestyle

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While most of us daydream about a luxurious life full of exotic trips and lavish gifts, this pampered pooch is turning his dreams into reality.

For Louie the Golden Retriever, his life is anything but ruff. In a compilation video posted online, Louie can be seen taunting his feline companion, Oliver, and enjoys a sunny day at the beach. But the lush life doesn’t stop there. Louie also partakes in a fun shower with the garden hose, as well as a energetic high five and neck scratch before getting ready for bed.

The dog days of summer may be over, but Louie is truly living his best life!

(via Daily Mail)

Some people have to wait until retirement to enjoy this kind of lifestyle, and here this dog is doing it without having to work or spend a penny. Where do I sign up to be a dog?