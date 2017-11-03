When You See This, You'll Be So Jealous Of This Pampered Pooch's Lifestyle

While most of us daydream about a luxurious life full of exotic trips and lavish gifts, this pampered pooch is turning his dreams into reality.
For Louie the Golden Retriever, his life is anything but ruff. In a compilation video posted online, Louie can be seen taunting his feline companion, Oliver, and enjoys a sunny day at the beach. But the lush life doesn’t stop there. Louie also partakes in a fun shower with the garden hose, as well as a energetic high five and neck scratch before getting ready for bed.
The dog days of summer may be over, but Louie is truly living his best life!
(via Daily Mail)