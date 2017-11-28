Parents Say Their Children Were Taken Away Because They Themselves Have Low IQs

There's a lot of stigma around people with intellectual disabilities, especially when it comes to parenting.
Up to 80 percent of people with intellectual disabilities who choose to become parents wind up having their children taken out of the home, either for a short period of time or permanently. Despite the fact that those with intellectual disabilities are protected under the same laws surrounding marriage and family planning as the rest of us, many are not given the support they need or are judged harshly despite being able to care for their children.
Amy and Eric say their children, Christopher and Hunter, were taken from their home due to their low IQ scores. They say they were not neglectful, have regular high school diplomas, and have stable income.
An anonymous tip to Child and Family Services reported them for allegedly being unable to care for their son Christopher. He was placed in foster care, as was their second son, Hunter, almost as soon as he was born. As part of the review process, the parents were given IQ tests.