Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When His Human Was Injured, This Dedicated Pup Never Left His Side

MAY 21, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

The saying goes that dogs are "man's best friend."

Day to day, they enrich our lives with companionship and loyalty. But the true test of a friendship sometimes comes when things go really, really wrong. Dogs have proven time and time again that they really love us and will help us in our time of need. A brave pup named Tony is proving once again that dogs really are too good for this world.

Tony's owner, Jesus Hueche, was out in the yard pruning a tree when he fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious.

Tony's owner, Jesus Hueche, was out in the yard pruning a tree when he fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious.

Facebook / Def Civil B. Blanca

Someone called for help, but Tony stepped in until they arrived, hugging his best friend and refusing to let go.

Someone called for help, but Tony stepped in until they arrived, hugging his best friend and refusing to let go.

Facebook / Def Civil B. Blanca

Read More: She Hoped She'd Capture Her Dog's Recovery But She Was Forced To Say Goodbye Instead

Hueche regained consciousness and patted the dog, telling him everything would be okay. Still, Tony was skeptical.

Hueche regained consciousness and patted the dog, telling him everything would be okay. Still, Tony was skeptical.

Facebook / Def Civil B. Blanca

Trending Now

Dad Is Horrified When He Finds Out Where His Ex Is Keeping Their Kids

Trending Now

They Forced Her To Wear Heels. One Gruesome Photo Shows How Damaging It Can Be.

Load another article