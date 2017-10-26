This Dog Was Fired From The CIA For Being Bad At Her Job

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

K-9 Units are essential to law enforcement communities around the world.

From carrying out search and rescue missions to sniffing out explosives, these fuzzy coworkers help their human counterparts out in innumerable ways and they save lives doing it. From dogs searching the rubble after a hurricane to the police K-9 units we see all the time, dogs are often well-equipped for jobs that are bigger than just your average hugs and kisses.

At the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), they've been giving updates on their newest batch of canine trainees with #CIAK9 on Twitter. They recently gave an update on one of the dogs, Lulu, and she's taken the internet by storm.



The CIA announced in a blog post and on Twitter that Lulu just wasn't interested in explosives detection, the job she was assigned to do. The dogs are tested from a very early age, but for Lulu, it just wasn't clicking.

#CIAK9 Pupdate:

Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for themhttps://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/07TXRCH7bp — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Determining a dog isn't right for the CIA is a long process, and it includes using dog psychology to determine if it's just a bad day or if an adjustment needs to be made to play time. A lot of time and investment goes into these working dogs, so they want to be sure before any decisions are made.

For some dogs, after weeks of working w them, it’s clear the issue isn’t temporary & instead, this just isn’t the job they are meant for. pic.twitter.com/bBjPz8Ng2U — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

But even with adjustments, it wasn't making sense for Lulu, and it became clear she wasn't enjoying herself. A dog who isn't interested in explosives detection could miss something, making it a dangerous situation for her handler and possibly the public. (This photo of her looking bored and unimpressed has now become a hilarious meme that plays on all of the conspiracy theories surrounding the CIA.)