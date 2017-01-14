There's something about a brown bag lunch that doesn't sound very appetizing to me. But lunch stored in a bag covered with amazing artwork? I'd eat that in a heartbeat!

For the past three years, artist and father Dominic has been drawing on his son's brown bag lunches. And I'm not talking about simple sketches or doodles! Each one is intricately detailed in its own way, with subjects ranging from superheroes to horror to Disney.

Dominic says that the idea came to him as a way to help his shy son break the ice and talk to more kids at school. In the past three years, he's created 400 works of brown bag art!

Each one takes about an hour to create, or more if he gets "really ambitious." Dominic says, "When you're doing something fun like this while watching TV, it goes by pretty quick."

To make his visions come to life, Dominic uses a mix of paints, colored pencils, Sharpies, and more.

The result is incredible! In his own words, "Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but in our house, lunch is probably the most creative."

After "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" came out in 2015, there was a whole slew of characters just waiting to be drawn.

In October, he surprised surprised his son with 31 days of horror-related lunch bags.

Other days, original characters, many of them inside jokes between father and son, make an appearance.

When he has a little extra time, he likes to make series that come together to form a larger picture over the course of three days.

While some bags are inevitably lost to wear and tear or spilled drinks, the majority have been saved.

However, Dominic's artistic lunch bags haven't just inspired his son. Each month, he teams up with HashtagLunchbag, a nonprofit organization that provides brown bag lunches to homeless individuals in the Los Angeles area.

As he said, the bags help "feed someone's soul, as well as nourish their bodies."

His son is certainly thankful for all of Dad's hard work. According to Dominic, "He's broken out of his shell because of this, and I like to think that I had a hand in helping him do this with these bags."

