Mom Left Him Notes In His Lunchbox. He's Carrying On The Tradition In A Precious Way

One of the greatest joys about bringing my own lunch to school was discovering all the surprise notes and little bits of motivation my mother would sneak in when I wasn’t looking.

This feeling of lunchtime loving is something artist and web designer Andre Guerra can relate to. He grew up receiving daily notes from his adoring mother and loved every minute of it. And when Guerra was old enough to send his own children off to kindergarten, he knew he wanted to continue the tradition for his son.

Guerra takes his lunchbox notes to a whole new level with some amazing artwork. Here are some of our favorites!

This is so adorable. I’m sure his son will continue to love his personalized notes for many years to come. To keep up with Guerra and his works of art, check out his Instagram.