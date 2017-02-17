Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Having a child taken by kidnappers is any parent's worst nightmare.

Most parents teach their children to respect their elders and never talk to strangers. But what happens when the line between these two rules become a bit blurred? In some cases, children are so trusting of total strangers that if the right circumstances arise, this can be their downfall. Using a child’s naivety to their advantage, some adults very easily lure them from safety.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened when a grown woman in Arizona coaxed a four-year-old boy from his grandmother’s apartment.

Police were called to a Scottsdale, Arizona, apartment after a grandmother reported her four-year-old grandson missing.







According to the police report, the grandmother was in the bathroom when she heard a woman calling for her grandson to come outside.







Despite yelling from inside the bathroom for the boy to stay inside, by the time the woman had left the bathroom, her grandson was nowhere in sight.







After notifying the police, the nearby streets were locked down and vehicle checks were enforced.







A patrol officer was able to locate the boy in the custody of 30-year-old Tiffany Baginski in a nearby alley.







Baginski told police that she had seen the boy in the park before and wanted to treat him to ice cream, however neither he nor the grandmother recognized her.

The victim also told police that Baginski had taken him to her house to meet her boyfriend. He later confessed that something had happened to her clothes and inappropriate touching and tickling had occurred.

Baginski has since been arrested and charged with kidnapping.







What a traumatic event for this family. Share this story with parents and other caregivers so that they can reinforce the idea of not talking to strangers.