While She Was On The Toilet, Her Grandson Was Lured Into The Arms Of A Kidnapper

FEBRUARY 17, 2017  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Having a child taken by kidnappers is any parent's worst nightmare.

Most parents teach their children to respect their elders and never talk to strangers. But what happens when the line between these two rules become a bit blurred? In some cases, children are so trusting of total strangers that if the right circumstances arise, this can be their downfall. Using a child’s naivety to their advantage, some adults very easily lure them from safety.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened when a grown woman in Arizona coaxed a four-year-old boy from his grandmother’s apartment.

Police were called to a Scottsdale, Arizona, apartment after a grandmother reported her four-year-old grandson missing.

Police were called to a Scottsdale, Arizona, apartment after a grandmother reported her four-year-old grandson missing.

Flickr / DennisM2

According to the police report, the grandmother was in the bathroom when she heard a woman calling for her grandson to come outside.

According to the police report, the grandmother was in the bathroom when she heard a woman calling for her grandson to come outside.

Flickr / Alex Grech

Despite yelling from inside the bathroom for the boy to stay inside, by the time the woman had left the bathroom, her grandson was nowhere in sight.

Despite yelling from inside the bathroom for the boy to stay inside, by the time the woman had left the bathroom, her grandson was nowhere in sight.

Flickr / Timothy Vollmer

After notifying the police, the nearby streets were locked down and vehicle checks were enforced.

After notifying the police, the nearby streets were locked down and vehicle checks were enforced.

Flickr / emdot

A patrol officer was able to locate the boy in the custody of 30-year-old Tiffany Baginski in a nearby alley.

A patrol officer was able to locate the boy in the custody of 30-year-old Tiffany Baginski in a nearby alley.

Facebook / Scottsdale Police Department

Baginski told police that she had seen the boy in the park before and wanted to treat him to ice cream, however neither he nor the grandmother recognized her.

The victim also told police that Baginski had taken him to her house to meet her boyfriend. He later confessed that something had happened to her clothes and inappropriate touching and tickling had occurred.

Baginski has since been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Baginski has since been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Twitter / ReportSpeeders

(via Mommy Spot)

What a traumatic event for this family. Share this story with parents and other caregivers so that they can reinforce the idea of not talking to strangers.

