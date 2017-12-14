Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These 14 Luxurious Spaces Will Make You Rethink What Tiny Living Must Be Like

DECEMBER 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For many living in the U.S. right now, times are tough, especially when it comes to finances. That's why the tiny house movement has become such a popular phenomenon.

Lots of people have grown to love residing in smaller homes, trading clutter and excess possessions for a much simpler living space. Others understandably see tiny houses as cramped and unaccommodating because of their size. However, living tiny doesn't mean you can't live in luxury. Just check out these places from Tiny House Listings. They're all the proof you need!

1. This room combines all the comforts of being inside with the beautiful views of the outdoors.

This room combines all the comforts of being inside with the beautiful views of the outdoors.

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

2. Just look at all the natural light coming into this home, not to mention the cozy furniture!

Just look at all the natural light coming into this home, not to mention the cozy furniture!

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

3. Who says you have to downsize your kitchen to live tiny?

Who says you have to downsize your kitchen to live tiny?

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

4. How cute is this tile backsplash?

How cute is this tile backsplash?

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

5. Don't you love all this open space?

Don't you love all this open space?

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

6. My favorite part about this room is the number of windows.

My favorite part about this room is the number of windows.

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

7. This stunning model is built for off-the-grid living.

This stunning model is built for off-the-grid living.

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

8. I could nap in this corner all day.

I could nap in this corner all day.

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

9. All this wall space is perfect for adding extra storage.

All this wall space is perfect for adding extra storage.

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

10. I think I've found my dream home.

I think I've found my dream home.

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

11. The morning views must be spectacular from these loft windows.

The morning views must be spectacular from these loft windows.

Facebook / Tiny House Listings

12. This gorgeous home has a full kitchen and a bathtub, too!

video-player-present

13. Tiny houses don't get much more open and spacious than this luxurious model.

video-player-present

14. I can't be the only one sold on this little beauty.

video-player-present

Would you consider living in any of these tiny homes? I'd definitely have to say yes.

Trending Now

Hilarious Dad Reveals The Many Joys Of His College Kid Being Home For Christmas

Trending Now

This Zelda Mural Is Awesome, And You Don't Even Have To Be The Artist To Recreate It

This Fish's Head Got Cut Off...So Why Is It Still Breathing?

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

This Teen Learned The Hard Way That Messing With Wild Animals Is A Bad Idea

9 Hot Chocolate Recipes That Will Have You Feeling Cozy All Winter Long

His Girlfriend Of Two Years Had No Idea About His Wife. Then She Went Missing.

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

10 Dogs That Are NOT Going To Be Upstaged By Their Stuffed Animals

Iconic Victoria's Secret Model Sends Powerful Yet Confusing Message On Instagram

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

Load another article