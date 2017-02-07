Her Simple Trick Could Help You Identify Breast Cancer During A Self-Examination

Women are often told to perform self-examinations on their breasts to check for cancerous lumps, but what this woman did differently may have saved her life.

Hayley Browning from Essex, England, recently discovered a lump in her breast, which led to her being diagnosed with breast cancer a little less than a month ago. But rather than checking for abnormalities while standing up, she examined herself as she was lying down. It's a damn good thing she did, because she may not have otherwise been diagnosed in time for treatment to be effective. Now she's hoping to save other lives by sharing her important knowledge in a Facebook post.

"I could only feel the lump whilst lying down and it completely disappeared standing up. Most websites tell you to check for lumps in the shower but if I had followed this advice, the lump may have grown too large to be treatable," she said.







Browning says even her own doctor couldn't find the lump while she was standing. She's facing difficult chemotherapy now, but she has a fighting chance because she caught it so early. "So, this is a call out to all women to check for lumps lying down, as well as standing up," she said.







Here's how you can check for lumps while lying on your back: