As all parents know, there are times when you have to lie to your kids. Whether you're "out" of ice cream or the TV "stopped working," white lies help us all get through the day-to-day grind of parenting.

But then your kids grow up and start to realize that you've been lying to them for years.

I'll never forget the day I realized that Coca-Cola wouldn't really make my face break out with uncontrollable acne -- my parents just didn't want me drinking caffeine!

Here, we've collected 10 stories where people realized their parents were big, fat fibbers. If you have similar stories of your own, be sure to share them with us in the comments.

1. "From when I was about four until I was about 11, I had a pet goldfish. I actually thought it lived all seven years. Around when I was five, however, it slowly started turning blue. My parents explained to me that goldfish are only gold in their childhood and eventually grew up to be blue."

(via Reddit / RecursionIsRecursion)

"I didn't have any reason not to believe them, so I spent most of my childhood thinking that turning blue was a natural process for goldfish. Then one day in my high school biology class, we were studying the life cycle of a goldfish, and after my teacher gave us a summary I raised my hand and asked when they turn blue. The teacher just gave me a funny look, and I suddenly realized that this made absolutely no sense.

I went home and confronted my parents, who told me that my goldfish did not live for seven years, it died once every few weeks and they replaced it with a fish from the pet store. Eventually goldfish got expensive, so they bought an entire tank of beta fish and kept it in the basement. Every few weeks they'd replace the fish with the lightest beta fish they could find...until eventually they just decided to buy blue beta fish since they were cheaper. Changed my life."

2. "When my cousins and I were younger we always looked forward to visiting our grandparents for the inevitable sugar rush. The best part without a doubt though was the 'Lollipop Tree.'"

(via Reddit / AisforAwesome)

"We would run out and get to pluck a half dozen or so lollipops, each that we eventually realized were just taped onto the low-hanging branches of the only tree in his backyard. Once my Grandma passed away, my Granddad moved into a condo and the tree was left behind.

Skip forward about eight years, the first generation of grandkids are visiting, and my Granddad goes about his usual habit and starts taping lollipops to the tree in the yard of our house. My sister sees this and just about cries, yelling, 'YOU MEAN YOU MADE THE LOLLIPOP TREE?!?' She was 16. I couldn't stop laughing for 20 minutes."



3. "When I was really young, during the summer, a particular truck would come around town playing music. My mom told me it was simply a music truck that went around to make kids happy over the summer. "

(via Reddit / RecursionIsRecursion)

"With no reason to chase after it, I had no idea that there were pictures of ice cream on the side. One day, I was at my neighbor's house when the 'music truck' came by, and my neighbor gave my friend and I a dollar and told us to go get ice cream. I was confused, but followed my friend...and found out the truth.

I ran home and told my Mom, but I didn't actually confront her because I didn't realize she had lied. I just thought she was uninformed. Occasionally she'll tease me with my famous line, 'YOU'RE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS! THE MUSIC TRUCK SELLS ICE CREAM!'"



Read More: Parents Have Been Trolling Children For Decades, Here Are 28 Of The Best Moments

4. "My very traditional Chinese grandmother used to cook all these crazy Asian foods and force us to eat them even though they tasted horrible, because they were 'good for us.' One recurring dish was cordyceps."

(via Reddit / mirri66)

"My mom told me they were plant roots, like carrots. Years later, I read an article which revealed that cordyceps are really parasitic fungi which invade the bodies of insects, gradually replacing the host tissue till the bugs are entirely made of fungi. HORROR."

5. "My entire childhood I was told that I didn't like candy and that I didn't like soda. They must have started it very early because I never really questioned it until I got older."

(via Reddit / Kitt84)

"I still remember eating a candy bar that had peanut butter in it when I was young, and before I could really taste anything but the peanut butter, my mom told me I didn't like it and I instantly spit it out. To this day, I can't stand the taste of peanut butter or anything chocolate with nuts in it. I still never drink soda unless it has booze in it."

6. "I took break dancing lessons when I was eight. I was horrible. The class was supposed to have a dance recital to show of all our 'moves.' Well, suddenly, I no longer was going to class every Tuesday."

(via Reddit / Fishareboney)

"My parents told me the classes had ended. Total lie. I was so bad that the teacher did not want me to ever come back. I found this out 20 years later by accident, when my mom said, 'Remember when you got kicked out of the break dancing school that we paid for?'"

7. "My mother told me when I was about four that she had eyes in the back of her head, and that all mothers had them. I can remember sneaking in her room when she was sleeping and trying to brush her hair back to find them."

(via Reddit / dancingisforbidden)

8. "Growing up, my Mom insisted that we had to wait for the second ring of the telephone before we answered it, otherwise it would mess up the call. She would get angry to the point of shouting if we picked it up on the first ring."

(via Reddit)

"I didn't heed her insistence when she wasn't home, and sometimes when I picked it up on the first ring, there wouldn't be anyone there, so I thought maybe there was some truth to it.

I figured out 12 years later that she was having an affair, and when the guy wanted her to call him, he would call our house, let it ring once, and hang up, so she could call him back discreetly. She's still with the guy (my parents are divorced) and he still does this TO THIS DAY. Old habits die hard."



9. "I used to chew my fingernails (still do, but I used to, too). My parents informed me that all children were subject to tests before getting on a ride at Disneyland, and if your fingernails had been recently chewed, you weren't allowed on the ride."

(via Reddit / umsco226)

"I called their bluff, and said I'd stop chewing them when they bought the plane tickets. They bought the tickets last year. I'm 21 now."



Read More: 24 Of The Craziest Ways Parents Have Tricked Their Kids (Some Are Pretty Brilliant)

10. "Ever since I was little, my mom has been buying those Pillsbury rolls (the ones that come in the tube and when you peel back the label they pop open). My mom actually had me convinced for all of my childhood that when the tube popped open, the Pillsbury Doughboy jumped out."

(via Reddit / awhalexx)

"I would keep my eyes glued to the container and as soon as it popped my mom would go, 'DID YOU SEE HIM?!' My older sister would sometimes chime in with, 'YOU JUST MISSED HIM!!'

Shame on them for tricking me, but shame on me for believing. I was just too slow to catch him until I was about 12..."

Don't forget to share these hilarious lies with the parents you know!