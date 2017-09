We're all pretty familiar with big cats like lions and tigers.

They're just like our small kitties, except instead of a meow they've got a powerful roar. The bobcat and the lynx are sort of the medium-sized cats of the world, and they don't get a lot of attention. They can be reclusive and hard to find. If you're expecting them to sound like the cats we're used to, however, you'd be dead wrong.

This wildlife foundation caught rare footage of a Canada lynx making noises, and they might remind you of another kind of pet.

video-player-present

Wow! Who knew? I love seeing these amazing creatures in their natural habitat.