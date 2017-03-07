Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

A Little Boy Was Rushed To The Hospital Because A Monster Killed His Best Friend

MARCH 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When an eight-year-old boy recently heard what had happened to his beloved pet, he collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital.

The little boy's eight-month-old kitten, Kiki, was found decapitated in a neighbor’s garden in Croydon, England, on February 22. "Son has just collapsed and ambulance takin him to hospital because of this. I think this is one of the toughest things I have ever had to deal with, we still don’t have her head," said his mother.

"No words can express how I feel," she said. Unfortunately, Kiki is just one of hundreds of animals that have been murdered in England since 2014.

"No words can express how I feel," she said. Unfortunately, Kiki is just one of hundreds of animals that have been murdered in England since 2014.

Facebook

The person believed to be behind the animal deaths is being called the M25 Cat Killer, previously known as the Croydon Cat Killer.

The person believed to be behind the animal deaths is being called the <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M25_cat_killer" target="_blank">M25 Cat Killer</a>, previously known as the Croydon Cat Killer.

Facebook / Animal Welfare News

Police are currently working with South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) and the RSPCA to identify the criminal, thought to be a man. According to SNARL, the animals have had their heads, tails, or paws cut off by a sharp, bladed instrument.

Police are currently working with South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL) and the RSPCA to identify the criminal, thought to be a man. According to SNARL, the animals have had their heads, tails, or paws cut off by a sharp, bladed instrument.

Facebook / South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty - SNARL

Read More: This Was Taken Off Of A U.S. Government Website, And Here's Why It Hurts Animals

Trending Now

It's Women's History Month, So Celebrate With These 20 Brilliant Women In Science

Trending Now

Someone Should Really Tell This Hilarious Dog That He's Not Human!
Submit Content

Load another article