Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Child custody battles can tear up a family with just one court ruling.

While one parent or family member will leave the court date victorious, the other parent will soon loose all rights to see their child and will be left with only supervised visits and the occasional holiday. That sometimes leads parents on the losing end to take drastic measures.

But none of them quite compare to the crazy antics of one Florida mom who tried to kidnap her own children from their daycare facility. And that’s not even the worst part.



Twenty-five-year-old Ashley Dailey stormed her children’s daycare center Wednesday morning in an attempt to kidnap them.

Read More: He Was On A Sidewalk With His Son For A Disgusting Reason That Got Him Arrested

Dailey’s mother was given full custody of her daughter’s children after a judge ruled that she was a danger to herself and the kids.

Not only does Dailey not have custody of her children, but a court-ordered mandate was issued for her to stay away from the daycare center.

When Dailey arrived at the daycare, she rushed inside, grabbed her children, and attempted to leave. Her mother, the kids' legal guardian, was also on the scene and was able to quickly wrestle them out of the distraught mom's arms.

The daycare director asked Dailey to leave, prompting her to hit the director and cause damage to some of the office equipment.

As he followed Dailey outside and warned her that he was calling the police, Dailey retrieved a machete from her Toyota Camry and began swinging it around.

Following her threats, Dailey sped off as police approached the scene. She sent officers on a car chase that ended with her being taken into police custody on I-95.

Dailey has since been charge with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, attempted kidnapping of a minor, and resisting arrest.

Read More: How Would You Feel If A Bus Driver Wouldn't Let Kids Go? It's Actually Happened

(via Mommy Page and Miami Herald)

What a scary way to start off the school day! Share this story if you think the court made an excellent decision in taking Dailey’s children away from her.