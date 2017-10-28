You Have Not Seen Poor Dental Hygiene Until You've Seen This Absolute NASTINESS

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Taking care of your teeth is actually pretty important for your overall health.

Studies show that your oral health is a window into what's going on in the rest of your body. Fortunately, most of us have access to tools like toothbrushes, mouthwash, and floss and have been taught how to use them from an early age. Though dental care is becoming more expensive, many are fortunate to have access to this as well.

In underprivileged countries, this may not always be the case, and what dentists find when they get there can be unbelievably gross.

Not only are the teeth disfigured, look closely at the inflamed gums. Yep, those are maggots.

Unfortunately, this isn't a one time-occurrence. If you have the stomach for even more maggots, this person also has them in their gums.

Remember, everyone: we're fortunate to live in a place where we have access to the tools we need to keep our mouths clean. Brush your teeth!